Missing woman found raped, murdered

A 42-year-old married woman who went missing from her Magadi Road residence on Monday night was found murdered on Tuesday afternoon at a house in Kamakshipalya, West Bengaluru.

She was allegedly raped and murdered. Based on a complaint lodged by her husband, Kamakshipalya police are looking out for Praveen, 23, at whose residence she was found dead.

Police said Praveen worked as a cashier in a bar-cum-restaurant in the area, while the woman worked at a printing press.

The husband informed the police about her missing on Monday night but lodged a complaint on Tuesday morning.

Police are yet to determine the cause of death as her body did not have any visible signs of injury. They suspect she was strangled or smothered. They are also awaiting the autopsy report to learn about the cause of death.

Police suspect that Praveen had known the woman for some time.