Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, on Wednesday met Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to get an update about the investigation into the August 11 riots.

"I wanted to check the progress of the investigation. The commissioner briefed me and said it's still under progress. I am deeply hurt at the loss of my house during the riots. But I have faith in the Almighty that the guilty will be punished," he told later reporters.