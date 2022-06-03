MLA panel inspects Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout 

The Legislative Committee on Petitions on Thursday inspected the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout where the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) failed to provide basic amenities despite selling the sites five years ago.

During the inspection, the panel instructed BDA officials to make necessary arrangements at the earliest to enable site allottees to build houses.

BDA chairman S R Vishwanath promised to release a grant of Rs 59 crore to establish an electrical substation in the layout to pave way for the construction of houses.

“The work was going at a slow pace for the last three years due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is getting better and we have been seeing good progress. We are committed to providing water, sanitary and electrical connections to the layout,” he said.

Delay in deploying basic amenities at the layout came to the committee’s attention after complaints by a group of site buyers under the banner Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum.

Of the 23,000 sites, the BDA had sold 10,000 sites through auction and swapped 9,000 sites with the farmers for their land.

The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KERA) has issued at least two deadlines to complete the layout with December 2022 being the latest.

So far, just a solitary site buyer has built his house, but the layout does not have basic amenities.