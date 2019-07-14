MNK Park library popular among walkers, residents

The City Central Library that has come up in the pavilion in the heart of the lush green M N Krishna Rao Park in Basavangudi is gaining popularity.

Several walkers who frequent the park and residents of Basavangudi and surrounding areas drop in at the library, which has a section for periodicals and newspapers on the ground floor and one for books on the first floor of the heritage building.

The book section includes a collection of Kannada and English books and has shelves with books for children too, with chairs and tables meant for them.

Besides the stock and Kannada books, it has English bestsellers and classics, and a host of textbooks for students.

There are plans to install computers and provide WiFi too. Since the library is located in the heart of the sprawling park, it is shut off from the noise outside and is an ideal haunt for quiet reading.

“People who come for walks at the park, drop in to read and browse. They also borrow books, which they can retain for a fortnight,” says Madhusudhan, manning the library.

The membership costs just Rs 100 per card and is valid for a lifetime. Members can borrow one book per card.

Another official at the library said they plan to stock more books but that the libraries were short of funds.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which collects a library cess, is yet to release funds,” the official said.

Since the library is located within the park, it opens and closes according to the park’s timings. It is open from 8.30 to 11.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 8 pm.