Mobile thieves who posed as bus passengers arrested

Mobile thieves who posed as bus passengers arrested

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 04:26 ist

Police in western Bengaluru's Govindarajanagar have apprehended three men who stole mobile phones by posing as BMTC bus passengers, police said. 

Rizwan Khan, 33, of New Gurappanapalya; Nasir, 44, of SRK Garden, Jayanagar; and A Imran Khan, 35, from Mysuru's Nehru Nagar, are the arrested suspects. Fifteen mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh, an auto-rickshaw and a scooter were recovered after their arrest, police said. 

Police added that the trio travelled on BMTC buses on Hosur Main Road, BTM Layout, Marenahalli Road (near Jayadeva Hospital) and West of Chord Road to steal passengers' mobile phones. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Police

What's Brewing

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

 