Mobile thieves who posed as bus passengers arrested

Police in western Bengaluru's Govindarajanagar have apprehended three men who stole mobile phones by posing as BMTC bus passengers, police said.

Rizwan Khan, 33, of New Gurappanapalya; Nasir, 44, of SRK Garden, Jayanagar; and A Imran Khan, 35, from Mysuru's Nehru Nagar, are the arrested suspects. Fifteen mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh, an auto-rickshaw and a scooter were recovered after their arrest, police said.

Police added that the trio travelled on BMTC buses on Hosur Main Road, BTM Layout, Marenahalli Road (near Jayadeva Hospital) and West of Chord Road to steal passengers' mobile phones.