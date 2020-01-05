Mock tests helped Bengaluru techie score 100% in CAT

It was a dream come true for Ashwin H, a 22-year-old Bengaluru-based techie, who secured 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

A graduate from the PES University in Electronics and Communication Engineering branch in 2018-19, Ashwin had secured 99.36 percentile in the 2018 CAT exam.

Determined to get admission to the top Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the country, he attempted the CAT again this year and achieved his goal.

“Hoping to get into some of the top IIMs, I took the test again,” an elated Ashwin told DH.

“For the past two years, I was preparing for the test. Of late, as my job demanded more focus, I used to study only two hours a day,” said Ashwin.

Sharing the secret of his success, Ashwin said repeated mock tests and consistency in the score helped him scale greater heights.

“This time, I took at least 50 mock tests over the weekends, which helped me to a great extent,” he added.

Ashwin is considering joining IIM-Bangalore, Calcutta, Ahmedabad or the Faculty of Management Studies in New Delhi.

His father Harinarayan is an entrepreneur and mother V S Sridevi a homemaker. Ashwin’s younger sister is studying in class 8 at a private school in the city.