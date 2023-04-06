Model code on, but no word on non-official posts

Non-official posts continue to be occupied in many boards and corporations even after the model code of conduct came into force on March 29.
It is learnt that there hasn't been any order from the state government to relinquish the posts that are held by the political appointees.
Senior officers in the Urban Development Department pointed out that some directors and members of the government entities have been using the official car even though it is barred once the model code of conduct is in place.
