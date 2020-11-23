Modified IJT designed by HAL commences spin flight testing

The Indigenous Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to replace the ageing Kiran aircraft trainer fleet, commenced spin flight testing in Bengaluru on Monday.

The spin testing of an aircraft is the most crucial phase of its flight testing. Accordingly, the testing will be gradually progressed to assess the behaviour of the aircraft till six turn spins to either side to meet the targeted requirement

The IJT has already been tested to its full envelope in terms of speed, altitude and load factor (‘G’ envelope) and has also been integrated with drop tanks as well as bombs.

For the spin test, HAL redesigned the aircraft by moving the vertical tail aft and extending the rudder surface. HAL said that these changes have been made to ensure satisfactory spin behaviour required for extensive redesign of the rear fuselage and the rudder.

The changes have been incorporated in two aircraft with the involvement and clearance from certification agencies at every stage.

Following the redesign, the two aircraft underwent significant flight tests to assess the general handling with the new configuration of fin and rudder. These aircraft have now been incorporated with the necessary safety devices (Anti-Spin Parachute Systems).

During the first flight, the aircraft was initially taken through one turn spin to the left and right-hand sides to test the spin characteristics. The test was carried out by HAL’s test pilots, Group Capt H V Thakur (Retired) and Wing Commander P Avasti (Retired).