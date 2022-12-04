Mom-to-be, farmer’s daughter among BU toppers

An expecting mother who studied at a government college and a farmer’s daughter are among the rank holders who will receive gold medals during Bangalore University’s 57th annual convocation scheduled for Monday.

Keerthi Neginhal (in pic), an MA Kannada student of the Government First Grade College, Vijayanagar in Bengaluru, has bagged eight gold medals, emerging as the university’s topper. Seven gold medals are from the university and one is named after B R Ambedkar for SC/ST students.

Married to a software engineer, 24-year-old Keerthi is expecting her first child on the day of the convocation itself.

She managed household work and studies, while also attending classes for civil services exams. “She wakes up at 4.30 am and leaves for her coaching classes around 6.30 am. From there she would go to college to attend her postgraduate course. She worked hard and deserved this recognition,” Keerthi’s husband Basavaraj said. Keerthi was not available due to labour issues.

Archana K, 23, has clinched seven gold medals in MSc Chemistry. Hailing from Kolar, Archana comes from an agricultural family. She finished her graduation from a government college in Kolar. “I have been curious about science since childhood. I got good marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in under-graduation too,” Archana said.

Archana wants to pursue PhD in Chemistry from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Research.

As many as 34,337 candidates will receive their degrees during the convocation. Of them, 21,768 secured distinction, 10,037 first-class, 3,782 second-class and 1,613 pass-class.

During the convocation, a total of 300 gold medals and 73 cash prizes will be awarded to 167 students and 267 PhDs will be conferred. Medals will consist of 1.3-gram gold embossed on a 20-gram silver frame, BU Vice-Chancellor Jayakara S M said.

A few hours after the convocation, students can download their degree certificates from the National Academic Depository (NAD). Hard copies of the certificates will also be made available.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman N Jagadesh Kumar will deliver the convocation address. Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event.