Monsoon treat: Bengaluru gets four hours of steady rain

Several areas in the city received more than four hours of rain on Wednesday. There was no report of casualty at the BBMP control room.

The rain was not heavy but poured steadily starting from 5 pm in the evening. Offiicals said that Bengaluru received an average rain of 15 mm.

Thanks to the abasence of the gusts of wind, no tree fall was reported. There were no complaints of flooding.

Weather forecasters has issued yellow alert to Bengaluru for the next two days. South interior region is likely to receive high amount of rain.

Shivakote recorded 44 mm, followed by Kodigehalli and Chunchanakuppe (29 mm), Kachohalli (27 mm), Horamavu and Hurulichiikanahalli (25 mm), Seegehalli (24 mm), Doddabanahalli (23) mm and other areas.

Jnanabharati, Maruti Mandira, Kottigepalya, Singasandra, Basavapura, Ramamurthynagar, Hampinagar, Agrahara Dasrahalli, Chamarajapet, Jayaanagr, Basavanagudi, Varturu and other areas in the city received good amount of rain.