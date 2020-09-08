Moral policing: Activist apologises to actor Samyukta Hegde

Drawing curtains over the moral policing fiasco spanning over three days, Congress spokesperson and activist Kavitha Reddy has extended an apology to actress Samyukta Hegde and her friends.

The actress and her friends were abused by Kavitha and a group of men for their sports attire while attending a workout session at a park near HSR Layout. Samyukta had recorded the incident live on Instagram and later tweeted about it.

In a video posted on her social media platforms on Sunday evening, Kavitha said the incident was ‘blown out of proportion’ and she expressed ‘regret for losing my temper’.

In a note attached, Kavitha said: “I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde and her Friends!”

In response to Kavitha’s post, the 'Kirik Party' star wrote on her social media handle, “Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.”