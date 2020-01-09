Motivational talk for IAS aspirants

City-based competitive examination coaching institute InsightsIAS in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani has organised an interaction with serving IAS officers and noted academicians for IAS and IPS examination aspirants.

The motivational programme will be held on January 11 at Bunts Sangha in Vijayanagar from 10.30 am. The interactive session will have a special address by C Shikha IAS, managing director, BMTC; M N Anucheth IPS, DCP, Whitefield; and Dr Venugopal K R, vice-chancellor of Bangalore University.

The programme is free for all and interested candidates can register for the event on the same day at the venue, from 9.30 am.