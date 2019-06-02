Motorcycle diaries: Vintage bikes enthral Bengalureans

Battle-scarred, power-packed and distinctly classic, 203 vintage motorcycles had the city’s bike buffs in absolute awe here on Saturday. Eyes rolled as the mean road machines from the early 1900s to the late 1980s beckoned them in droves.

Arguably, the show was the biggest bunching of vintage motorbikes Bengaluru had seen. For the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI), the weekend blast was its grandest to date. From the old British Royal Enfields of 1927 vintage to the 1948 Czech Ogar Jawa 353, the Italian Moto Guzzi of 1975 make to the desi Yezdis, the mix was hyper-global.

Kicked off by Kannada cine actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the show at UB City was revved up to last until 9 pm on Sunday. Ecstatic, the crowd adored the motored machines on static display, their make history tagged for impact. Selfies with a 1920 Douglas craved for dominance, but the Lambrettas in blazing colours could care less.

In walked Jeevan Joy, the proud owner of three vintage Italians on the mean street. “This one is the Moto Guzzi, 1975, 350cc. And that is the Laverda SF2, 750 cc. Four cylinders. But don’t miss that six-cylinder one at the rear. You don’t see them every day. You don’t see a second bike of the same make, anywhere in the country,” said Joy.

Vintage collection. Like most bike-owners who had converged there, Joy had been at it for over a decade. “We collectors do the maintenance all by ourselves. Spares are available but only in Europe. They are pretty expensive. So we take care not to use the bikes for daily use.”

The brain behind the weekend show, Dr Raviprakash, had fully used his expertise as an avid biker and a voracious vintage collector to put it all together. An ‘Indian’ bike owned by him held the pride of place, and for good reason. The 1,200cc, 1946-make ‘Indian Chief’ had power written all over.

But in that arresting array of monster bikes and vintage beauties lurked two bicycles grandpa’s: The 1860 Boneshaker and the 1870 Penny Farthing.

The Boneshaker was the world’s first true bicycle with pedals. It was called so for a reason: Extremely uncomfortable to ride, since it had a stiff wrought iron frame and wooden wheels hammered in by tyres made of iron.

For Rishad R Minochar, whose BSA Gold Star stood out on its own, the display had a personal connection: “This BSA bike and I are born in the same year, to be exact. A friend and I bought it together in 1977 and it’s been my first love ever since,” his recollection said it all.