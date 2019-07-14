Motorcyclist dies in accident

A 38-year-old scooter rider was killed after his vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Raghavendra Block, Hanumanthanagar, South Bengaluru, in the early hours of Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Ravindra Rao, a resident of Girinagar and a private firm employee. Rao was getting home after his late-night shift when the accident occurred, the police said.

Rao fell off the scooter and suffered severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. Passersby shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he died on Friday.

The Basavanagudi traffic police have taken up a case and are investigating further.