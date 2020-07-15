Motorists fall, get injured on dug-up Narayanapura ward road

Civic authorities dug up the concrete road in Kamadhenu Layout in A Narayanapura ward 10 days ago, but failed to close it, residents allege.

As a result, motorists and walkers are falling into the open pits and are injuring themselves, residents said.

The BBMP drills the road’s concrete surface to fix water connection problems, said Mariamma Oommen, a resident of Udayanagar in the area. The work is noisy and kicks up dust, harming the environment. After each repair work, the road rises in height to the level of the house.

On July 7, the authorities drilled a pit 100 ft high and two or three ft in width. The drilling work went on for three days.

The civic officials have left it without covering. Since the pit is at the center of the road, motorists are falling into the pit. “Now, with the lockdown in place till July 22, the situation is going to worsen,” Mariamma said.

‘This is a regular affair’

Sunil Kumar, an auto driver and a local resident, said every time they do repair work, the BBMP keeps the pits open for two or three days.

“We see many motorists falling and injuring themselves,” he said. “This time, they dug up the road alleging sewage block, but we didn’t see sewage overflowing. But they kept it open. It is going to be an added challenge if it rains.”