Motorists using defective number plates fined

Motorists using defective number plates fined

The violations were detected during a special drive conducted on the orders of the high court

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS ,
  • Jun 20 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 03:24 ist
Writing any thing other than the registration number is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Credit: DH Photo

The traffic police on Saturday slapped 85 cases on drivers of vehicles using defective number plates. 

The violations were detected during a special drive conducted on the orders of the high court. 

The drive was conducted in the jurisdiction of 18 police stations, including Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Jalahalli, Yeshwantpur, Byatarayanapura and Magadi Road. Eighty-five defective number plates were removed on the spot and the drivers were fined Rs 42,500, said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West). 

While Jain stated that the drive netted fewer defective number plates in view of the lockdown, he hoped that more violations would be detected as the restrictions are being eased and motorists step out in the coming days. 

Many vehicles caught during the drive belonged to pro-Kannada, anti corruption and human rights organisations. Police warned the motorists against using the organisations’ names or fancy numbers, which would be deemed a violation under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK

Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

 