Motorists using defective number plates fined

The traffic police on Saturday slapped 85 cases on drivers of vehicles using defective number plates.

The violations were detected during a special drive conducted on the orders of the high court.

The drive was conducted in the jurisdiction of 18 police stations, including Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Jalahalli, Yeshwantpur, Byatarayanapura and Magadi Road. Eighty-five defective number plates were removed on the spot and the drivers were fined Rs 42,500, said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West).

While Jain stated that the drive netted fewer defective number plates in view of the lockdown, he hoped that more violations would be detected as the restrictions are being eased and motorists step out in the coming days.

Many vehicles caught during the drive belonged to pro-Kannada, anti corruption and human rights organisations. Police warned the motorists against using the organisations’ names or fancy numbers, which would be deemed a violation under the Motor Vehicles Act.