Motorists using headphones to be fined Rs 1,000

Motorists using headphones to be fined Rs 1,000

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will enforce the rule with immediate effect

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 06:42 ist
Credit: DH Photo

In what is a major shift in enforcing the Motor Vehicles Rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police will slap a fine of Rs 1,000 on drivers using headphones.

“As per the Motor Vehicle Act, the use of gadgets that divert the attention during the operation of a vehicle is restricted. Those using mobile phones, headphones, Bluetooth earphones or any other equipment will be fined. I have already issued instructions in this regard," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said.

He clarified that using a gadget for navigation is allowed.

Gowda said using gadgets causes distractions while driving. "Many keep their mobile phones in the pocket but use headphones or Bluetooth devices to communicate or listen to songs while driving. This will still distract attention and lead to accidents, taking the life of innocent people," he said.

The Joint Commissioner said the BTP will begin enforcement against the violation “from now on”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Traffic police
Bengaluru
Headphones

What's Brewing

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 