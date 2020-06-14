MSRIT ranks 59th in national survey of engineering colleges

Bengaluru-based MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) has been ranked 59th among the top 100 engineering institutions across the country for 2020.

The rankings were announced last week by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Interestingly, MSRIT emerged as the first among all the institutions affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Established in 1962, MSRIT is an autonomous institute offering 13 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate programmes to students affiliated to VTU. Till date, the institute has produced over 40,000 engineering professionals who are currently in various positions across the globe.