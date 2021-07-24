Multi-level parking at Freedom Park to be solar-powered

Multi-level vehicle parking at Freedom Park to be solar-powered

The parking facility has been being constructed at a cost of Rs 78 crore and can accommodate 500 two-wheelers and 550 cars

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 24 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 03:58 ist
THe multi-level parking at Freedom Park may open in December. Credit: DH Photo

The multi-level car park coming up at the Freedom Park is set to be delayed by a few more months as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is planning to run the entire parking lot on solar energy. 

Acknowledging the delay, Lokesh M, Chief Engineer (Projects), BBMP, said the project would take a few more months to complete as the civic body wanted to adopt solar power. 

The parking facility has been being constructed at a cost of Rs 78 crore and can accommodate 500 two-wheelers and 550 cars. 

Also read: Smart City works will be completed by year-end: BSY

The project, originally planned to open in 2017, has skipped several deadlines since. Officials have cited various reasons, including legal challenges. The last deadline passed off in June 2021. Officials are now looking at December. 

Lokesh said the project might be delayed by “a few more months” because powering such a facility with solar energy was a tedious task as it involved coordination between multiple agencies. “We have to coordinate and seek approval from Bescom. We aimed to finish the project by the end of October this year, but it may be delayed by two months and will be ready by December,” he told DH

According to the chief engineer, no additional funds have been sanctioned for solar energy, which would be achieved from the allocated budget itself. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
parking
Freedom Park

What's Brewing

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 