Multi-level vehicle parking at Freedom Park to be solar-powered

The multi-level car park coming up at the Freedom Park is set to be delayed by a few more months as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is planning to run the entire parking lot on solar energy.

Acknowledging the delay, Lokesh M, Chief Engineer (Projects), BBMP, said the project would take a few more months to complete as the civic body wanted to adopt solar power.

The parking facility has been being constructed at a cost of Rs 78 crore and can accommodate 500 two-wheelers and 550 cars.

Also read: Smart City works will be completed by year-end: BSY

The project, originally planned to open in 2017, has skipped several deadlines since. Officials have cited various reasons, including legal challenges. The last deadline passed off in June 2021. Officials are now looking at December.

Lokesh said the project might be delayed by “a few more months” because powering such a facility with solar energy was a tedious task as it involved coordination between multiple agencies. “We have to coordinate and seek approval from Bescom. We aimed to finish the project by the end of October this year, but it may be delayed by two months and will be ready by December,” he told DH.

According to the chief engineer, no additional funds have been sanctioned for solar energy, which would be achieved from the allocated budget itself.