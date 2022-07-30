Mumbai firm to prepare DRP for Sarjapur Road-Hebbal metro line

Mumbai-based firm RINA Consulting has won the contract to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for Namma Metro’s Phase III (B) project.

The 37-km metro line, announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the last budget, will connect Sarjapur Road and Hebbal that will run through the heart of

Bengaluru.

The stretch will have both underground and elevated portions. In all, 10 firms participated in the tenders for preparing the DPR, an extensive work that could take a minimum of eight months to complete.

The Phase III (B) stretch, which will have a mix of elevated and underground lines, is expected to pass through Agara, Koramangala and Dairy Circle.

Namma Metro had prepared a pre-feasibility report on the stretch at least six years ago.

The DPR is a voluminous document consisting of traffic surveys, ridership forecasts, analysis on alternatives, geotechnical investigation, social and environmental impact assessment, depot planning, and power requirements, among others. The report also plays a key role in getting approvals from the state and Union governments as well as obtaining financial aid from global lenders. The report requires at least a year’s effort.

Phase III (A)

While the second phase of the project is currently under construction, Namma Metro has taken up preparatory works for taking up the third phase in two parts.

The authorities had tasked consulting firm RITES Ltd to prepare the DPR of Phase III — it comprises two lines: 13 km on Magadi Road (Hosahalli-Kadabagere) and 32 km on the west of Outer Ring Road (JP Nagar 4th Phase-Hebbal).

As per the DPR submitted by RITES Ltd, Phase III (A) lines will have 40 metro stations.

The transport utility has set a target of completing the project in the next six years.