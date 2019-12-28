Murder accused fatally stabbed by gang of four

A murder accused who came out on bail just two months ago was fatally stabbed by a gang-of-four in DJ Halli on Thursday night.

Police suspect old rivalry behind the murder of Surya B, who lived in Bagalur with his wife and two children.

A senior police officer said the gang accosted Surya as he walked near the Govindapura railway gate, and attacked him with lethal weapons. The assailants fled the spot moments later, leaving him for dead. Passersby rushed to Surya’s help and took him to a hospital but it was too late.

Police, Surya made a living by trading in cattle bones and doing odd jobs. In 2016, he was arrested for the murder of one Charles Kumar and was released on bail only two months ago. Police had also named him in robberies and attempted murders.