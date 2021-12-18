Music festival on Dec 19 in memory of Bhimsen Joshi

Celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the GB Joshi Memorial Trust of Dharwad and the Kshamatha Organisation of Hubballi have organised an all-day classical music festival entitled ‘Bhimpalasa’ at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on Sunday.

The festival will kick off with a flute concert by Pandit Pravin Godkhindi and his son Shadaj Godkhindi followed by upcoming talent Siddhartha Belmannu rendering various ragas. Pandit Anand Bhate of Pune and renowned Sarod player Pandit Tejendra Majumdar will perform in the afternoon. The festival will end with the rendition by Vidushi Sawani Shende and Padma Shri M Venkatesh Kumar. Besides, Pandit Ravindra Yavagal, Pandit Rajendra Nakod, Pandit Ojas Adhiya, Pandit Ravindra Katoti, Pandit Vyasamurthy Katti, Venkatesh Purohit and Roopak Kallurkar will also take part in the festival.

The classical music festival will be inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda. Vishwanatha Gowda, Managing Director, LIC Housing Finance, Mumbai, and M Jaganath, Manager (Hyderabad Zone) LIC, will be the chief guests. N Mahesh, Joint Chief Manager, LIC Housing Finance, Mumbai, will be the special invitee.

The Dharwad-based Vividlipi will live-stream the music festival on https://www.youtube.com/vividlipi/live

The festival has been organised in strict accordance with the Covid protocol and is open to fully vaccinated guests. All visitors must mask up during the entire festival.

