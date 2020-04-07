myPAT announces free courses

New Delhi-based myPAT, an online learning and assessment platform for scholastic exams, has announced free online courses to help children pursue academic careers and those preparing for competitive exams.

Students appearing for JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020, BITSAT 2020 and NTSE Stage II 2019-20 can enroll and avail these preparatory courses for free until the day of their scheduled examination, according to a statement by the firm. Students who will appear for these exams in 2021 and 2022, as well as students with long-term goals of preparing for engineering and medical courses, can avail these courses for free until May 10, 2020.

The free courses have been announced in the wake of the lockdown announced after the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Co-founded by graduates of IIT and IIM, myPAT is an EdTech start-up and is powered by FIITJEE as the knowledge partner. Students can log on to the website mypat.in or call the toll-free number 1800 121 0206 for more details.