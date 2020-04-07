myPAT announces free courses

myPAT announces free courses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 01:14 ist
Representative image/iStock

New Delhi-based myPAT, an online learning and assessment platform for scholastic exams, has announced free online courses to help children pursue academic careers and those preparing for competitive exams.

Students appearing for JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020, BITSAT 2020 and NTSE Stage II 2019-20 can enroll and avail these preparatory courses for free until the day of their scheduled examination, according to a statement by the firm. Students who will appear for these exams in 2021 and 2022, as well as students with long-term goals of preparing for engineering and medical courses, can avail these courses for free until May 10, 2020.

Those appearing for the tests in 2021 and 2022, as well as those planning to prepare for engineering and medical tests in the long run, can avail these courses for free until May 10. The free courses have been announced in the wake of the lockdown announced after the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Co-founded by graduates of IIT and IIM, myPAT is an EdTech start-up and is powered by FIITJEE as the knowledge partner. Students can log on to the website mypat.in or call the toll-free number 1800 121 0206 for more details.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
examinations
Bengaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 