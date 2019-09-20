Mysuru man marries four women, held

A 45-year-old Mysuru man cheated and married four women and was arrested on Thursday after one of the victims complained to the police.

The accused NR Ganesh also goes by other names like Vikram, Karthik and Harish Kumar. He hails from Mysuru’s Saraswathipuram. The women he cheated include those from Mysuru, Madikeri and Bengaluru.

Ganesh first married a garment worker 15 years ago. He hid the fact and tied the knot with a Madikeri girl living in Mysuru seven years ago. He married another woman in the same city through a matrimonial website.

His luck ran out in 2018 when he married a software engineer. Days after their marriage, she grew suspicious about his movements and obtained evidence of his other marriages by digging through his documents.

Ganesh divorced her when she confronted him with the evidence, lured another woman through a matrimonial site and married her. One of the victims, a widowed software engineer, filed a complaint with the RMC Yard police, who tracked down Ganesh and arrested him.

Ganesh revealed during a interrogation that he married four women, besides cheating several elderly and gullible women promising sites and bank loans. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.