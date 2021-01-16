Namma Metro ballastless track contract

Namma Metro ballastless track contract

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan
  • Jan 16 2021, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 02:49 ist
Credit: DH Photo

To install ballastless railway tracks for Namma Metro for a length of 175 km, Salasar Adorus Infra LLP has been given a Rs 252 crore contract by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The company is a subsidiary of the city-based Salasar Techno Engineering Limited.

As part of the contract, Salasar has proposed to complete a stretch of five km every month, subject to the availability of the viaduct. The execution of the project will commence from the second week of January. The project is expected to be completed in the next two to three years, a release said.

Namma Metro
Bengaluru

