Hours after the prime minister announced extending the lockdown on Tuesday, the BMRCL said metro services will stay suspended till May 3.

"It may kindly be noted that the metro train services for passengers along with the parking facility and commercial outlets are completely closed till May 3," B L Yashvanth Chavan, chief public relations officer, BMRCL, said.

Test trains will continue to run to keep the metro system on standby and power-on mode, he stated.