Naveen posted offensive messages in the past too

When it comes to defamatory postings on social media, P Naveen is a serial offender.

Sources revealed that Naveen, nephew of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and the second son of his sister, has a history of posting derogatory content triggering hatred. He posted abusive content on August 5 about the Padarayanapura incident.

But Naveen, arrested by the DJ Halli police late Tuesday evening on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of a community, is said to have given a statement to the investigating police that his Facebook account has been hacked and he has nothing to do with the offensive posts.

The police took Naveen to an undisclosed location and got him tested for Covid-19 and other medical parameters.

"We have registered a case against Naveen under the IT Act for hurting the religious sentiments by posting blasphemous content based on the complaint by a few Muslim leaders," an official from the East division of the Bengaluru police said.

'No links with Naveen'

Though the MLA was targeted by the mob over Naveen’s derogatory post, the Congress legislator denied having any links with his nephew.

Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha, Murthy said: “He (Naveen) is my nephew, but I have no connection with him for a decade. It has been 10 years since we severed our relationship with him due to his poor conduct.”