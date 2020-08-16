Naveen's phone found, experts trying to retrieve deleted Facebook post

Police have finally found the mobile phone of P Naveen whose offensive Facebook post triggered the city's deadliest riots in two decades earlier this week.

The phone, which Naveen had previously claimed he had lost, was found in his Kaval Byrasandra home during the Mahazar (spot inspection) on Saturday morning, a senior police officer said. While Naveen had admitted to uploading the offensive post, he said he had deleted it and lost the phone. His family claimed the same. But in reality, he had just switched off the phone after the post triggered violent protests, and hid it in a corner of his home, the officer added. He spilled the beans during questioning.

Naveen was taken to the house around 10 am with about 50 policemen escorting him. The phone was seized. Cybercrime experts are trying to retrieve the deleted post, said an officer who's part of the investigation.

According to the officer, the police are almost done questioning Naveen and will not seek his custodial interrogation when they produce him before the magistrate on Monday. "We are taken his statement. He says he uploaded the post after Firoz Pasha, one of the main suspects in the riots conspiracy, tagged him in another Facebook post on Ram Mandir," the officer said.

Pasha uploaded the post around 1:46 pm on August 11. Naveen saw it in the evening and retorted with the offensive post, the officer added.