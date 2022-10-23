'Navilu Purana' play to be staged on October 23

'Aneka Bangaluru', a Bengaluru-based theatre group, will enact the play 'Navilu Purana', which is inspired by a short story written by Urdu writer Intizar Hussain.

The play, directed by Suresh Anagalli, will be staged at Bharath Scouts Auditorium on Palace Road on Sunday at 6.30 pm. The play will be modulated by Professor K E Radhakrishna.