NCB busts international drug racket in Bengaluru, arrests four

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug racket and arrested four persons including two women and two Nigerian nationals in Bengaluru. NCB officials also seized 6.8 kg of the drug - Pseudoephedrine - worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

Based on intelligence inputs on November 11, NCB officials under the guidance of Amit Ghawate, zonal director of Bengaluru, raided a courier outlet in Amruthahalli and seized the parcel. The drug, Pseudoephedrine, was concealed in baby bags. Preliminary investigation found that tthe parcels were destined to two different consignees in South Africa.

Continuing the probe further, NCB officials, on November 18, zeroed down on two women identified as D Shukla and G Maria, both natives of Kerala, residing in Bengaluru. During interrogation the officials learned that the kingpins of the racket were Nigerian nationals B Onovo and C Okwor, also residing in Bengaluru for a long time. The officials arrested all four persons and are investigating further.

The officials stated that substances like Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine are chemicals, which have genuine use in the manufacturing industry for making detergents, perfumers, dyes and others, however, once diverted, they can also be used for the manufacture of Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS).

From the seizures in the past, officials learnt that these controlled substances were being shipped to to South-East Asia. Of late, they are also being illegally exported to African countries, especially South Africa, where the possibility of clandestine production of ATS cannot be ruled out.