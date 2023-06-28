NCDC branch to be set up in Bengaluru

The state health department signed an MoU with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), GoI, to establish a branch of NCDC in Bengaluru.
NCDC is a centre of excellence in the area of communicable disease control, lab-based diagnostic services, and multidisciplinary research.
The office will be located in a 2.26-acre plot on the premises of the Community Health Centre, Chandrappa Circle, Bengaluru South. The health department has leased the land to NCDC for 30 years.
According to a press release from the health department, NCDC will provide a state-of-the-art lab for diagnostic support to the Karnataka government, along with the support of experts in the field of public health, microbiology, and entomology, among others. This is expected to enhance the state's capacity in the investigation and surveillance of epidemic-prone diseases.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru
Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru
Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses
DH Toon | The free press facade
Plan by the planets
More buses, not more flyovers, please
Kuwait hold India in fiery clash
Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi
Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines
Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes