NCDC branch to be set up in Bengaluru

NCDC branch to be set up in Bengaluru

NCDC is a centre of excellence in the area of communicable disease control, lab-based diagnostic services, and multidisciplinary research.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 03:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The state health department signed an MoU with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), GoI, to establish a branch of NCDC in Bengaluru.

NCDC is a centre of excellence in the area of communicable disease control, lab-based diagnostic services, and multidisciplinary research.

The office will be located in a 2.26-acre plot on the premises of the Community Health Centre, Chandrappa Circle, Bengaluru South. The health department has leased the land to NCDC for 30 years.

According to a press release from the health department, NCDC will provide a state-of-the-art lab for diagnostic support to the Karnataka government, along with the support of experts in the field of public health, microbiology, and entomology, among others. This is expected to enhance the state's capacity in the investigation and surveillance of epidemic-prone diseases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCDC
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

DH Toon | The free press facade

DH Toon | The free press facade

Plan by the planets

Plan by the planets

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

 