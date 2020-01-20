Need R&D in gas-based fuels: Anil Kakodkar

The Centre is promoting technology for converting garbage and plastic waste into energy, said a senior official in the petroleum ministry.

“CNG vehicles are required in public transport and towards this end, CNG needs to be produced on a large scale. In order to reduce the ill-effects of vehicular pollution, the government has laid thrust on research and development on pollution-reducing technologies,” M M Kutty, Secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said at a global meet on ‘Refining and Petrochemicals Technology’ here on Sunday.

Anil Kakodkar, Chairperson, Scientific Advisory Committee, said the country’s economy was greatly dependent on gas-based fuels and called for research and development in the field. “There is no point of taking up R&D in the coal-based fuel industry. Environmentally-friendly fuel is the need of the hour,” he added.

He continued: “Japan banned the use of coal after the Fukushima disaster. This is the opportune time to turn the focus on the production of biomass and organic fuel. The use of biomass should be promoted in rural areas. The developments in West Asia are worrisome and the government should take measures for ensuring energy security.”