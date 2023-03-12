Nepalese couple sedate employer's son, burgle home

Eight Nepalese nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing 1.9 kg of gold jewellery, a licensed pistol, bullets and cash from an architect’s house in southern Bengaluru about two weeks ago.

The burglary occurred at the house of Kiran P B, 31, located at 7th Main, KSRTC Layout, JP Nagar Second Phase, around midnight on February 28.

The burglary was the idea of a couple — Netra Shahi alias Prem Shahi, 43, and Laxmi Sejuwal alias Ayusha, 33 — who worked as maids at the house, police said. Other suspects are their relatives and friends working as maids and security guards in various parts of the city.

Prem and Laxmi mixed sleeping pills in the dinner served to Kiran, who was alone in the house at the time. His parents and other relatives were on a trip to Tirupati. He didn’t join them because he was unwell.

After dinner, Kiran fell asleep. Prem and Laxmi then called their associates. The gang later scooped out valuables worth Rs 1.4 crore from the house. These included 1.1 kg of gold jewellery, 350 grams of silver articles, Rs 77.69 lakh in cash, 13 foreign currency notes, a pistol licensed by Kiran’s father Bhanu Prakash, two magazines, three bullets and a toy pistol.

Kiran woke up around 3.45 am and felt hungry. He headed to his parents’ bedroom to get some snacks from the refrigerator. He was stunned to see various household articles, clothes and other valuables scattered. His parents’ wardrobe and almirah were forced-open. He rushed to the security room but didn’t find Prem and Laxhmi there.

He later filed a police complaint.

JP Nagar police inspector T S Radhakrishna, women police sub-inspectors Soumya M S and Asha K B, under the supervision of DCP (South) Krishnakant P, nabbed the suspects within seven days from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Haryana.

Five other suspects are Gorakh Bahadur Shahi, 50, Bhim Bahadur Shahi, 45, Anjali, 31, Abesh Shahi, 21, Prashant alias Sagar, 21 and Prakash Shahi, 31. The suspected mastermind, Deepak Sha, is at large, the police said.

The police said the suspects were habitual offenders and some were arrested in the past. A similar crime reported from Jayanagar is also believed to have been committed them.