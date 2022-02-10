Netflix subscriber loses Rs 1.85L in phishing attack

Netflix subscriber loses Rs 1.85 lakh in phishing attack

Cyber scamsters are now preying on OTT subscribers, too

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 03:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Looking to renew your expired Netflix subscription? Well, beware of cyber cons. Cyber scamsters are now preying on OTT subscribers, too. 

Raghavendra, a businessman from SJP Road, central Bengaluru, says he lost Rs 1.85 lakh after clicking on a spam email that looked perfectly legit. Sent from nfxclienteindia@xtra.co.nz on February 1, the email said his Netflix subscription had been "withheld" due to payment issues and asked him to renew it by paying the requisite fee. 

Believing the email to be genuine, Raghavendra clicked on a weblink given therein and entered his credit card details to make the payment. Moments later, Rs 1,85,757 was debited from the card. 

Raghavendra later filed a complaint at the Central CEN Crime police station. 

Police said that it looked like the cyber crooks had created a fake email ID and used it to send the mail. A case has been registered under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act, and further investigations are underway. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netflix
Phishing
Fraud
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

 