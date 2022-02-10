Netflix subscriber loses Rs 1.85 lakh in phishing attack

Looking to renew your expired Netflix subscription? Well, beware of cyber cons. Cyber scamsters are now preying on OTT subscribers, too.

Raghavendra, a businessman from SJP Road, central Bengaluru, says he lost Rs 1.85 lakh after clicking on a spam email that looked perfectly legit. Sent from nfxclienteindia@xtra.co.nz on February 1, the email said his Netflix subscription had been "withheld" due to payment issues and asked him to renew it by paying the requisite fee.

Believing the email to be genuine, Raghavendra clicked on a weblink given therein and entered his credit card details to make the payment. Moments later, Rs 1,85,757 was debited from the card.

Raghavendra later filed a complaint at the Central CEN Crime police station.

Police said that it looked like the cyber crooks had created a fake email ID and used it to send the mail. A case has been registered under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act, and further investigations are underway.

