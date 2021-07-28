Netizens criticise Tejasvi Surya for not wearing mask in public

Netizens criticise Surya for not wearing mask in public

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 01:57 ist
Photo: Twitter/Tejasvi Surya

Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya received both bouquets and brickbats after he shared pictures of himself riding a bicycle without wearing a mask or protective gear.

Surya’s pictures on Instagram and Twitter drew thousands of reactions.

Many users praised him for promoting cycling but asked him to wear the protective gear. A majority of the users who reacted on Twitter pointed out that all the pictures that he had posted showed him without the face-mask, which is a violation of the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“He is able to flout all the laws and flaunt it! Shouldn’t the Bengaluru police charge him for all the infractions,” one Dr Manish Kumar replied.

Another user, Rishi Vyas, tweeted: “It’s great to live a healthy lifestyle, but not wearing a mask and helmet isn’t a protective precaution, I hope you’ll abide by it and lead a good example.”

