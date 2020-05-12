Netizens grill top cop for attending church gathering

A video of City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao praying at a church in the city has raised questions about the violation of the lockdown rules.

On Monday, social media was abuzz with comments, both supporting and opposing Rao’s presence at the St Mark’s Cathedral, where he was seen singing with members of the choir.

Some netizens termed Rao’s action ironic, asking how the police chief could participate in a religious gathering during the lockdown period when such congregations were banned nationwide.

“The government had banned people from going to temples, masjids and churches. In fact, people who had been to worship centres were caned in various parts. How could the commissioner violate the rule and take part in a meeting like this by flouting the government rules?” asked a netizen.

The video also showed Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukherjee and other police officials along with the commissioner offering prayers and singing together at the cathedral.

‘Was seeking blessings’

Rao clarified to DH he had been visiting all religious places to seek blessings to fight off the Covid-19 crisis.

“This is not a violation of lockdown rules as everyone had undergone medical tests and maintained social distancing,” he said. “I have been interacting with various community leaders to convince their members to help create awareness on the Covid-19 situation, which is of utmost importance at this hour.”

He even shared a collage of him visiting temples, masjids and gurudwaras in the city and seeking blessings from the religious heads.