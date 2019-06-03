New parking policy: BBMP proposes to build auto stands

The BBMP is to build autorickshaw stands in the city free of cost, according to the upcoming parking policy.

Replying to the draft parking rules framed by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suggested to provide auto stands free of cost, unlike all other facilities under the policy.

For instance, parking a vehicle outside one’s own house would require an annual permit under the revised parking policy for the city.

The reason stated by the BBMP for providing auto stands, as per documents accessed by DH, is the lack of such a facility in the current urban plan. “We have not included space for auto stands, which is causing a lot of traffic nuisance. A majority of the middle class still travel in autos. Therefore, the BBMP has to identify space for separate auto stands in major junctions,” it said.

The BBMP saw a conflict between autorickshaws and cab services. “We have received complaints from autorickshaw drivers stating they have limited space after Ola and Uber introduced services. Therefore, auto stands should be provided free of cost in all the areas,” the document said.

It further added that directions may be issued to the BDA regarding dedicated auto stands while creating new layouts.

Other suggestions

The BBMP has insisted on giving enforcement powers to the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). This includes exclusively overseeing parking violations and penalty for overstay in authorised parking areas. “The authority for enforcement shall be BTP only and there shall not be two agencies undertaking the same task. Also, the fines and proceeds accrued after the sale of confiscated vehicles shall be given to the BTP for the sake of better enforcement,” the document stated.

The BBMP has suggested to make the representatives of other stakeholders like BMTC, KSRTC, associations of auto and lorry drivers, private bus operators, shop owners, flat owners and resident welfare associations a part of the Apex Monitoring Committee to review the implementation of the rules.