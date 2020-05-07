New system to improve patient follow-up in place at Nimhans

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) has installed an interactive voice response system for patients who need follow-up consultation and treatment.

Patients can dial 080-26991699 to avail the service. They must dial the number (following a beep) provided in the hospital card to leave a request. The hospital will get back in five working days.

The service is available only for those with prior registration with the hospital and not for new patients, authorities said.

The service has been put in place due to the uncertainties surrounding the lifting of the lockdown and the need to maintain social distancing. Patients can contact the hospital between 9 am and 12 pm on working days.

“We received nearly 2,000 calls on the first day. By Saturday we will assign those doctors who have been seeing these patients,” Nimhans director Dr Gangadhar said.

“In case the patient needs consultation via video-conferencing, we will arrange it. If there is an emergency, we would suggest they see the doctor at the nearest government hospital. They can also get a slot to see the doctor personally after the Covid-19 issue settles down,” the director added.