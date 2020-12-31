New Year: Bengaluru to impose Section 144 from 12 noon today

Anticipating a huge turnout at Bengaluru’s central business district on New Year’s eve, police have banned vehicles on some CBD roads from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

The ban is applicable to all kinds of vehicles barring emergency vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Residency Road and Rest House Road.

This apart, entry to pubs and restaurants in CBD areas including Indiranagar and Koramangala will only be allowed with prior passes or coupons. Partygoers can show the passes to the police and walk to these places. With prohibitory orders (section 144 of CrPC) in place, people cannot gather in groups. Further, all establishments will be shut by 11 pm.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “Traffic police will also check for drunk driving at 668 places. Violators will be booked and vehicles seized. Licences of violators will be cancelled.”

Police will also set up ‘Naka Bandi’ at 191 places to check anti-social elements and people loitering. Gowda noted that Covid-19 can’t be an excuse for evading a breath test.

"Considering the incidents of fatal and non-fatal accidents reported after unlock, we will deal with the tests very seriously", he said.