NGO working for burn victims wins Hema award

A non-governmental organisation working to rehabilitate burn victims has won the NS Hema Memorial Award 2020.

Agni Raksha, a JP Nagar-based NGO which helps secure comprehensive medical treatment for burn victims from poor families, especially women and children, and provides opportunities for income generation, was presented with the award with Rs 1 lakh cash prize on Sunday.

The award has been handed out annually since 2017 by the Association of People with Disabilities (APD), founded by Hema, and strives to reward deserving NGOs.

The CEO of the APD, Venkata R K Nakkina, said that over 26 NGOs had applied for the award, out of which six had been shortlisted. Among those shortlisted was a welfare organisation in Kochi, a special school in Mandya and a rural development organisation in Bagalkot, a school for autism in Banaswadi (Bengaluru), and a woman empowerment organisation in Haveri.

The longtime social activist, Murray Culshaw, who was previously with Oxfam and worked in Karnataka since the 1960s, said that NGOs filled a critical void in public assistance. “The government cannot do everything. It can come up with policies but it cannot provide and this is where civil societies come in,” he said.

V S Basavaraju, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, narrated how Hema had worked with the government to make disabled-friendly policies.