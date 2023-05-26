NGT notice to BBMP over park, pool on Vrishabhavathi stream

The BBMP's proposal to build a park, swimming pool and a school in Laggere has run into controversy with a petition before the NGT pointing out that the project area was a stream carrying water to the Vrishabhavathi river. Officials have been told to file a report by July 7.

In their petition before the National Green Tribunal's Southern Zone, S R Ganesh and others stated that the project land located between survey number 2 and 4 of Laggere village, Yashwantpura hobli, was a stream known as 'Rakshasa Halla' that connects to the Vrishabhavathi river.

Noting that the project proponent was the BBMP, a public authority, the NGT cautioned that structures in violation of the rule face demolition. "In the event it is found that the constructions are made on the waterbody or even in the buffer zone, the BBMP will be running the risk of getting the same demolished. It could be in the interest of the BBMP to verify the nature of the land before they proceed further in this regard," the NGT said.

The counsel for the state government sought time to file a report on the matter by citing the elections. Posting the matter for July 7, the tribunal asked the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner and the BBMP commissioner to file a report before the next date of hearing.

As per the circular issued by the state government, even waterbodies that have become defunct need to be protected from change of land use.