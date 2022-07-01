NHAI told to take up repair on Shiradi Ghat stretch

With the stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway in poor shape at Addahole of Shiradi Ghat near Sakleshpur, Public Works Minister C C Patil directed National Highways (NHAI) Authority of India officials to take up repair works at the earliest.

He, along with Energy minister V Sunil Kumar chaired a meeting on the issue on Thursday.

Due to the dilapidated condition of the road, commuting along the stretch has become a major challenge, Patil said, adding that the department had received several complaints over the issue.

“Works along the stretch of the road should be started in two days. The situation of the road should improve in the next ten days,” he said.

Both the ministers said that they would visit the spot soon to assess the works taken up.