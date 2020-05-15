Nigerian murder case: Accused arrested, house owner booked

Three persons have been arrested for the alleged murder of a Nigerian national, and an owner of a residential building has been booked for renting his house to the foreign national without checking his documents and for not informing the jurisdiction police.

Shekar R had rented his house to Nwite Sunday Rose (28) at Ajjamallappa Layout for a higher price without verifying documents, an investigating officer said.

However, he was allegedly was killed by Manoj and his friends Karthik and Abhishek, all aged around 22-25 years on Saturday. The police have taken the trio into custody.

The trio had met Rose for ganja and other narcotic drugs. They stabbed him with knives over a misunderstanding and in turn, Rose also had stabbed Manoj. Rose was found murdered in Kacharakanahalli, while Manoj was lying unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he recovered and later the police recorded his statement about the incident.

While the Banaswadi police arrested the three and investigating the case further, Shekar has been booked under the Foreigners Act for not checking his documents, background and not even informing the jurisdiction police station or the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) office.

Rose had come to India on a business Visa and was involved in drug peddling and other illegal activities, apart from doing garments business.