NMIT offers free crash course for CET, NEET

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2021, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 01:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, will be conducting a 21-day free online crash course for CET/COMED-K/NEET aspirants, especially from rural areas, starting June 28.

Interested students can apply online. They can also call 080-22167929, 9379724246 or 18001024984 for more details.

“There is no need for any student to pay any sort of fee as NMIT is bearing all expenses. We have employed the famous trainer Dr Arvind Gambheer and his team for this course with a true academic approach.

This will surely help the students, particularly rural students, who could not attend the routine classes due to Covid-19,” Dr H C Nagaraj, Principal, NMIT, said in a press release.

Bengaluru
examination
cet
NEET

