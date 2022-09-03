No bail, HC says peddler had high quantity of contraband

The High Court has refused bail to a drug peddler observing that the accused possessed a commercial quantity of banned substances.

The petitioner A Rajesh, a resident of Azad Nagar in Chamarajpet, was arrested by the Kumaraswamy Layout police on May 22, 2022.

The police case was that Rajesh along with another accused were in possession of narcotics like ganja, hashish oil and LSD strips at a house in Kumaraswamy Layout.

They were allegedly selling the contraband to known customers, college students and also to employees of the IT/BT sector.

Rajesh moved the high court after the special court refused his bail application. He claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case. It was also submitted that his father, aged about 85, is having age-related ailments.

It was contended that while one accused has been granted regular bail in the case, another accused has been granted anticipatory bail.

On the other hand, the prosecution argued that the commodity seized from the accused is of commercial quantity.

It was also argued that two other accused persons were arrested at the instance of the petitioner and hence the ground of parity is not available to the petitioner.

Justice K Natarajan noted that the petitioner was caught red handed along with another accused with 20 grams of LSD strips, which is 19 times the commercial quantity, 5 kg of ganja, and 230 gm of hashish oil.

The court noted that while granting bail to two persons accused in the case, it was observed that one of the accused was in a hospital in Arasikere at the time of the incident and in the case of another accused, a lesser quantity of contraband was seized.

“The investigation is still under progress. Accused No 4 is still absconding. Considering this aspect, I am of the view that this petitioner is not entitled for bail until pending investigation,” the court said.