No change in exam date: Christ varsity

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2020, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 01:06 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Demanding that the scheduled examinations by Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru be cancelled in the wake of Covid-19, a few students have written to Chief Justice of Karnataka Abhay S Oka.

The university is conducting exams for all intermediate semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, starting July 13 (Monday).

In their letter, citing the government’s decision to hold exams only for the final semester students, the students have asked the university to also follow the same.

However, the university said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule. The exams are scheduled as per UGC guidelines and will be conducted from July 13, it said.

