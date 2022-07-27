No complaint registered over Peenya expressway pile-up

Four vehicles, including two SUVs, were damaged in a chain accident on the expressway in Peenya on Tuesday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries. No complaint has been filed in connection with the accident.

Peenya traffic police said the incident happened around 11.30 am near Rockline Mall on the expressway.

Commuters said the accident occurred as the driver of one of the SUVs tried to dodge a stationary highway patrol vehicle.

Read | BBMP orders revenue inspectors to act against flexes in Bengaluru

The driver applied brakes as a car, a mini goods carrier and another SUV travelling in the same lane rammed into each other.

The highway patrol team was speaking with members of a pro-Kannada organisation regarding the removal of banners and flex boards erected by followers of a ruling party MLA who recently celebrated his birthday. A senior officer from the Peenya traffic police station said the vehicle owners chose not to file a complaint.