No complaint registered over Peenya expressway pile-up

No complaint registered over Peenya expressway pile-up

Commuters said the accident occurred as the driver of one of the SUVs tried to dodge a highway patrol vehicle

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 02:00 ist
One of the vehicles damaged in the pile-up. Credit: Special arrangement

Four vehicles, including two SUVs, were damaged in a chain accident on the expressway in Peenya on Tuesday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries. No complaint has been filed in connection with the accident.

Peenya traffic police said the incident happened around 11.30 am near Rockline Mall on the expressway.

Commuters said the accident occurred as the driver of one of the SUVs tried to dodge a stationary highway patrol vehicle.

Read | BBMP orders revenue inspectors to act against flexes in Bengaluru

The driver applied brakes as a car, a mini goods carrier and another SUV travelling in the same lane rammed into each other.

The highway patrol team was speaking with members of a pro-Kannada organisation regarding the removal of banners and flex boards erected by followers of a ruling party MLA who recently celebrated his birthday. A senior officer from the Peenya traffic police station said the vehicle owners chose not to file a complaint.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
peenya

What's Brewing

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84

'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

 