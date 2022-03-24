No ‘concrete plans’ for Malleswaram playground, assures minister

The proposal to construct a walking track and a building in the playground at Malleswaram 18th Cross has been dropped.

The promise, which follows a series of protests by residents and sports enthusiasts, was made on Wednesday by Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

The BBMP had planned to undertake “development works” at the playground at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The walking track, which has been dropped, was estimated to cost Rs 40 lakh.

Narayan took the decision after receiving a petition from citizens that had close to 1,000 signatures. He promised to provide drinking water and toilet facilities at the playground. “There will be no other construction activities taken up at the playground. It will be left as is. The ground will be levelled in a phased manner.”

“Before I was elected as MLA, the playground was occupied by shoppers for several months. Some portion of the ground was used by those learning driving. I ensured all that stopped and the playground is open to only sporting activities.”

