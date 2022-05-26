No fines, all gains: Bengaluru cops train delivery execs on e-bikes on traffic rules

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has started training delivery executives using electric bikes on road safety rules.

The training is prompted by growing complaints over reckless driving by delivery executives in their quest to rush food and products to their customers’ doorsteps.

The BTP had issued several warnings against delivery executives for violating traffic rules, while netizens also vented their ire over troubles caused by companies’ promises of a quicker delivery.

Bike company Yulu, whose vehicles the delivery executives have been using for the past two years in the face of a burgeoning gig economy, has vowed to support the BTP’s training initiative. Executives are trained in batches and 50 of them had completed their training on Monday, Yulu said.

"The five-hour programme covered several modules like traffic engineering, traffic awareness, signboard education, defensive riding, and road rules and regulations to give the participants a comprehensive understanding of road safety and correct-driving behaviour," the company said.