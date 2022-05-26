B'luru cops train delivery execs on e-bikes on rules

No fines, all gains: Bengaluru cops train delivery execs on e-bikes on traffic rules

The training is prompted by growing complaints over reckless driving by delivery executives in their quest to rush deliveries

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 26 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 03:57 ist
The BTP had issued several warnings against delivery executives for violating traffic rules, while netizens also vented their ire over troubles caused by companies’ promises of a quicker delivery.. Credit: DH File Photo/ Pushkar V

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has started training delivery executives using electric bikes on road safety rules.

The training is prompted by growing complaints over reckless driving by delivery executives in their quest to rush food and products to their customers’ doorsteps.

The BTP had issued several warnings against delivery executives for violating traffic rules, while netizens also vented their ire over troubles caused by companies’ promises of a quicker delivery.

Bike company Yulu, whose vehicles the delivery executives have been using for the past two years in the face of a burgeoning gig economy, has vowed to support the BTP’s training initiative. Executives are trained in batches and 50 of them had completed their training on Monday, Yulu said.

"The five-hour programme covered several modules like traffic engineering, traffic awareness, signboard education, defensive riding, and road rules and regulations to give the participants a comprehensive understanding of road safety and correct-driving behaviour," the company said.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Food delivery 
Swiggy
Zomato
Bengaluru traffic
BTP

What's Brewing

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches

Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches

'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series

'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

 