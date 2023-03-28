'No guests after 10 pm': Bengaluru society's bizarre rules for bachelor tenants

Every housing society has rules and guidelines for its residents. But in a peculiar incident, a society in Bengaluru has banned bachelors and spinsters, living as tenants, to have guests after 10 pm in their flats.

"No guests are allowed to Bachelors and Spinster’s flats post 10 pm. Guests are not allowed to stay overnight," the society located in the Kundanhalli Gate area in Bengaluru said in its guidelines.

The society has also asked these tenants to get prior approval from the owner by email in a situation where their guests need to stay overnight. "If required, prior approval from Owner on email, Manager or Association office to be requested by submitting the guests ID proof and furnishing the stay duration and Guest entry on Mygate," read the society’s notice posted on Reddit by a user.

The notice adds that bachelors and spinsters should follow the rules "strictly". "No relaxation in case of violation. Penalty of Rs 1,000/- or evict," the notice added.

The guidelines also mentioned generic rules such as no loud music or parties after 10 pm. It also asked the residents to not use the corridors and balconies for phone calls after 10 pm.

The user further mentioned in the comments that "in this society in Marathalli", it is okay to monitor flats of bachelors. "Guards come ringing on bachelors flats to see if guests have left or not," the user added.

Several users slammed the rules and expressed their displeasure.

"It's worse than hostels. You're paying money to rent out a flat. It's your flat for the duration that you're renting as per the rental agreements. Who'll come to your flat and what you'll do in the balcony is purely dependent on you. Society rules are becoming ridiculous these days it seems," said a user.

Another person said, "The first part , with specific rules for bachelors is despicable. No calls in balconies or common area post 10 pm, seem like general rules and can be supported. Many people don’t realize how loud they can be."

"This is the result of flat owners developing 'god-complex'. I understand the noise restriction measures that fall under general decency, but the limitations on guests staying over or staying post 10PM is absurd. The 'sense of control' is all-consuming until its futility smacks them across the face," said another user.

"We are doomed. What part of Bangalore is this," added a person.

"Nonsense, you live by your rules not owner since you actually own the place for the time you are there. Yes loud parties can be avoided, but rest is none of anyone else's business," said another person.